iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Get iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.