iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.07. 63,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

