iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.43% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $445,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,248. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

