iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.