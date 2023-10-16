iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,652 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,834. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

