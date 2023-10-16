iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 252,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 552,018 shares.The stock last traded at $41.43 and had previously closed at $41.18.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after buying an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

