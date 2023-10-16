iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 9.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

INTF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 15,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,691. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

