iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 29,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,439. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

