iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 405,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

