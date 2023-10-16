iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,836 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $57,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $48.39. 1,239,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

