iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,376 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

