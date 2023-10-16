iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.76. 1,353,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

