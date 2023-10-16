iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $274.51. 509,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

