iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,615 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $210,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 755,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

