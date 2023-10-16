iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.04. 11,304,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,810,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

