iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.89. 104,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,353. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

