iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 3.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,508.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 141,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,583,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,278. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $300.66 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.75 and a 200 day moving average of $474.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

