iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.24% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $53,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.29. 961,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,817. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

