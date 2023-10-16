iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.28. 1,024,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,159. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

