iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 247.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.00. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,577. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $240.08 and a 1-year high of $282.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day moving average of $252.75. The stock has a market cap of $969 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

