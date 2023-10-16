iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Decreased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,207. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

