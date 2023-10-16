iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Boosted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 8,149,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

