iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.