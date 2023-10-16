iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

