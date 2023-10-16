Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 109,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 429,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 2,387.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. Research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $10,829,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 608,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at $4,094,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.