Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $8,089,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,025,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,247 shares of company stock worth $23,258,517 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

