Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

JXN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

