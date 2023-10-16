Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 546,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 267,773 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $42.91.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

