JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.