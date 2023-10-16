Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

BAP opened at $124.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

