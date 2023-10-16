Jefferies Financial Group Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.91% from the company’s current price.

DNTL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

dentalcorp Trading Up 3.2 %

About dentalcorp

TSE DNTL traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,003. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

