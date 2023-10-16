Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $121.96. 488,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,887. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.