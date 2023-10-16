Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 202,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.59. 153,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.