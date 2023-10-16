Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.49. 4,871,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,802,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

