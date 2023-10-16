Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.13. The stock had a trading volume of 878,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,138. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

