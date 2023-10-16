Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $42.69. 453,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

