Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 740,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

