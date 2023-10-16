Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. 205,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,906. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

