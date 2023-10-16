Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

