Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

ADBE stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.86. 997,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,422. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

