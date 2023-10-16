Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,163,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

