Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.02. 2,270,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

