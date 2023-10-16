Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. 1,042,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,355. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.45.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

