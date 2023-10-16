JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspirato by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspirato by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inspirato by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $116,914.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,010.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspirato Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Inspirato stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,936. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.31. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISPO

Inspirato Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.