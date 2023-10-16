JMP Securities Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $66.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.26. 20,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,876. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Enova International has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $499.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

