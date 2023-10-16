JMP Securities Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $34.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

