John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Director Noni L. Ellison Buys 879 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,075.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
HPS stock remained flat at $12.41 during trading on Monday. 28,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.