John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Director Noni L. Ellison Buys 879 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,075.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

HPS stock remained flat at $12.41 during trading on Monday. 28,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

