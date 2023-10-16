Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.64 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

