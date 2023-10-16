Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,669 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $47.66. 298,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

