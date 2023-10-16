Johnson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270,617 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,807 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $26.48. 417,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.