Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $107.98 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 14.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $107,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. 4,254,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,064. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

